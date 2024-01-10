OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Escapade Music Festival announces 2024 lineup

    Escapade Music Festival at Lansdowne Park. Sept. 4, 2021. (Colton Praill / CTV News) Escapade Music Festival at Lansdowne Park. Sept. 4, 2021. (Colton Praill / CTV News)

    The popular Escapade Music Festival in Ottawa has announced its 2024 lineup.

    The annual festival will feature acts including Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal), The Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki, Armin Van Buren, and Zedd.

    Escapade runs from June 21 to 23 at Lansdowne Park.

    Tickets go on sale on Friday on Escapade's website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News