Escapade festivalgoer dies of overdose, Ottawa paramedics say

Ottawa paramedics say an attendee of the Escapade Music Festival has died of an overdose.

Paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps tells CTV News that Ottawa paramedics and the Canadian Ski Patrol were on scene for the weekend music festival all three days and treated 16 people for a variety of issues, including four people with critical overdoses.

One of those people passed away, Deschamps said.

Deschamps said he didn’t know the age and gender of the individual who died.

The electronic music festival marked the start of summer festival season in the capital as COVID-19 restrictions are largely gone. Escapade was held last year but required all attendees to provide proof of vaccination.

Paramedics have responded to overdose calls at the festival in the past. In 2018, paramedics said they treated five people for overdoses, none of which were life-threatening.

CTV News has reached out to the festival for comment.