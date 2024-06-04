OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Environment Canada warns of 'one day heat event' in Ottawa on Wednesday, with temperatures hitting 32 C

    The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) on the banks of the Ottawa River is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, June 3, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS) The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) on the banks of the Ottawa River is pictured in Ottawa on Monday, June 3, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Ottawa residents will have to sweat through two more days of hot and humid conditions, before relief arrives at the end of the week.

    The temperature hit 27 C at 12 p.m., with the humidity making it feel like 31. The temperature will warm up to 29 C on Tuesday and 32 on Wednesday.

    Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning the "first one day heat event" of summer will begin on Wednesday afternoon.

    "High temperatures on Wednesday will reach 31 to 32 degrees Celsius and overnight lows will reach near 20 degrees Celsius early Thursday morning," Environment Canada said. "These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat."

    The forecast calls a mix of sun and cloud today with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 34.

    Partly cloudy tonight. Low 17.

    Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. High 32 C, with the humidex making it feel like 37.

    Showers on Thursday. High 24 C.

    The outlook for Friday and Saturday calls for cloudy with a chance of showers both days.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 12 C.

    Hot June in Ottawa

    The monthly outlook calls for above-seasonal temperatures in Ottawa through the month of June.

    Environment Canada's temperature forecast calls for hot temperatures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario in June.

    In June 2023, Ottawa saw three days with the temperatures above 30 C, including a high of 35 C on June 1, 2023.

