Environment Canada warns conditions are favourable for a possible tornado in Ottawa today

A tornado watch is in effect for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada warns "conditions are favourable" for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the weather agency said in a statement.

"Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."

Environment Canada says there is the potential for wind gusts up to 100 km/h, "toonie to golf gall-size hail", heavy rain and the "risk of a tornado."

Ottawa could see rain and severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and into the evening.

The tornado watch covers Ottawa-Gatineau, Prescott-Russell, Renfrew-Arnprior-Calabogie, Petawawa-Pembroke-Cobden, and Smiths Falls-Perth and Eastern Lanark County.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Kingston and Belleville areas.

Three weeks ago, two tornadoes touched down in Barrhaven, damaging more than 100 homes and properties. Last Friday, severe weather damaged trees and properties in several neighbourhoods in Ottawa.

Ottawa forecast

Mainly cloudy today, with a 70 per cent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 24 C, with the humidex making it feel like 30 degrees.

Showers or thunderstorms ending after midnight then cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Mainly cloudy on Friday with a chance of showers. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 30 degrees.

The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high of 27 C. A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a high of 23 C.