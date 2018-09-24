

Environment Canada confirmed Monday night that a third tornado was part of the massive storm that hit eastern Ontario Friday.

Crews say a downburst in Calabogie was followed by an EF-1 tornado, with wind speeds up to 175 km/h. The tornado tracked for 10 kilometres, damaging houses in its path, before ending in White Lake.

The tornado started in the same thunderstorm cell that generated the EF-3 tornado that touched down near Dunrobin and tracked 40 kilometres to Gatineau.

In Calabogie, the powerful winds ripped roofs off houses and tore tree roots out of the ground. Joanne Leclaire says her own roof was ripped off, and her neighbours roof crashed into her living room.

“Basically everything smashed in there,” Leclaire said, as she continued the cleanup on Monday morning. Mitch Strader says he heard the powerful winds and took cover.

“This door swung open, and I believe the rood was getting ripped off,” Strader recalled.

The Chief of County of Renfrew Paramedics says 10 people were injured during the event. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

Monday afternoon, several residents remained without power. Glenda McKay, the Mayor of the Township of Greater Madawaska, says the Calabogie Community Centre is open to the public. McKay advised residents with damage to their property to contact their insurance. She said the Township had also put in a request for financial assistance from the province.

“We’re requesting assistance because there’s been a lot of additional costs and many of the homeowners don’t have proper coverage,” McKay said.