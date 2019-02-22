

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa can expect a double-dose of winter weather this weekend, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada Friday morning.

The weather service says there’s a potential for freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, followed by blowing snow Sunday evening.

The precipitation may begin as snow on Saturday, but is expected to quickly transition to freezing rain or ice pellets, and then to rain by Sunday afternoon. It will change back to snow late Sunday afternoon or evening.

Environment Canada warns surfaces may become icy and slippery.

About five to 10 centimetres of snow or ice pellets is expected by Monday morning.

Environment Canada is also calling for strong winds Sunday evening into Monday afternoon, with gusts up to 70 km/h leading to poor visibility on the roads