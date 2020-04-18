OTTAWA -- It's a beautiful spring day if you are heading out the door to run errands or get some fresh air while practicing physical distancing.

You will want to enjoy Saturday's sunshine because Sunday is looking like a rainout.

Here’s a look at your weekend forecast.

Today, mainly sunny and a high of 11C.

Clouds will roll into Ottawa and eastern Ontario this evening, with a chance of showers overnight. A low of 4C.

Showers are in the forecast for Sunday, with a high of 11C.

Sunshine returns on Monday, with a high of 9C.

Normal temperatures for the middle of April are a high of 13C and a low of 2C.

Just a reminder, the National Capital Commission has closed a section of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles so neighbourhood residents can get some fresh air while practicing physical distancing.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closed between Laurier Avenue and Fifth Avenue.