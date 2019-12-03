OTTAWA -- A beautiful Tuesday awaits you but watch for the wind chill. At 6 a.m. it's minus 9C and the wind chill will make it feel more like minus 18 degrees. We'll reach a high of -2C and there is a 70 per cent chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Wednesday, expect periods of snow and about 2 cm of accumulation. The sun will return on Thursday and Friday with a mix of sun and cloud.