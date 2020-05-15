OTTAWA -- As we kick-off the first long weekend of summer, Ottawa’s medical officer of health is encouraging Ottawa residents to relax close to home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My advice continues to be to stay home as much as possible,” said Dr. Vera Etches on Friday afternoon.

“It’s a traditional weekend for people to open up cottages and I think we’re going to have some beautiful weather at some point. If we can enjoy that closer to home, it does decrease the risk of spreading infection across the province.”

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is urging cottage-goers to think twice about making the trip to the cottage this weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Etches says she hopes Ottawa residents take time over the long weekend to enjoy time outdoors.

“Please remember to stay two metres away from people who do not live in your household,” Dr. Etches said, recommending families continue to interact with their household bubble only.

“If you’re in public places where it’s difficult to maintain that two metre distance, please wear a non-medical cloth mask if possible.”

The Ontario Government is allowing golf courses and marinas to open over the weekend, with more non-essential businesses reopening on Tuesday.

“As some businesses and public spaces reopen, there are increased opportunities for interacting with each other and so there is a greater chance of the virus spreading,” said Dr. Etches.

“Our message remains the same, the less people you come into contact with the better to keep COVID-19 pinned down.”

Still in a pandemic

Dr. Etches says Ottawa and Ontario is still in a “pandemic situation” for COVID-19.

“I trust that the people of Ottawa will continue to be vigilant to protect themselves and protect others.”

Earlier this week, the medical officer of health noted the number of cases of COVID-19 and deaths have been decreasing, and the number of hospitalizations is stabilizing.

“The virus has not left our community,” Dr. Etches told reporters, nothing there continues to be community transmission of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

All eyes on the end of May

As we kick-off the May long weekend, Dr. Etches is encouraging you to continue to physical distance to keep the level of COVID-19 infection low.

The medical officer of health says the Ottawa Public Health modelling data shows that if Ottawa “continues this level of physical distancing that we’re doing now, the level of infection will keep dropping.”

“By the end of May, if we continue this level of physical distancing, we will be very encouraged by very much lower levels of infection in our community. This is good news!”