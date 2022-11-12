Enjoy the last day of double-digit temperatures

It’s a cloudy day in Ottawa, but it’s looking like the last day with a double-digit high for the foreseeable future.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital includes a high of 13 C, falling to 8 C as the afternoon goes on.

In the evening, the temperature will drop to a low of around 1 C, with a chance of showers or flurries.

Sunday is looking partly sunny with a high of just 2 C and a low of -5 C at night.

Monday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 3 C.

Tuesday’s high is also 3 C, with a few clouds.

By Wednesday, expect a chance of flurries or showers with another 3 C. high. Thursday and Friday are also in the low single digits.