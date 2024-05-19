Enjoy it while you can: Off to a sunny, warm Sunday

A mainly sunny and warm day is in the forecast for the capital this Sunday.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 27 C on Sunday. A few clouds and a low of 15 C are forecasted for tonight.

It’s also going to be sunny on Monday with a high of 31 C. Clear skies and a low of 17 C are in the forecast for the night.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 29 C. Tuesday night will have cloudy skies with a low of 17 C.

The weather agency is expecting higher than average temperatures this month.

"Long range guidance suggests continued warmer than normal conditions most likely from the Great Lakes into northeastern, central and eastern Ontario. The magnitude may be greatest in southern portions of northeastern Ontario and over the lakes themselves," the weather agency said earlier this month.

"Guidance for precipitation suggests only weak and variable anomalies."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond