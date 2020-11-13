OTTAWA -- Music fans from Ottawa, across Canada and around the world are being invited to a virtual edition of Ottawa's CityFolk music festival.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the in-person festival at Lansdowne Park in September. Now, organizers have announced the line-up for a virtual festival on Nov. 27 and 28, featuring Steve Earle, Jason Isbell and more.

In a statement, organizers of CityFolk said the virtual edition of the festival will include "exclusive professionally produced concerts" that will be broadcast on two virtual stages. During the interactive stream, fans will be able to chat with friends, participate in contests and test trivia knowledge.

The Nov. 27 performances will include Steve Earle; Hawksley Workman; Devin Cuddy; Hannah Georgas, NQ Arbuckle, Wild Rivers and Theo Tams.

The Nov. 28 lineup includes Jason Isbell; Tim Baker; The Abrams; Great Lake Swimmers; Ben Caplan, Nambi and Johnny Shay.

Ticket prices range from $17.50 to $27.50, inclusive of fees and taxes. Tickets are valid for one streaming device, so you can watch the concert on Apple TV/Chromecast, or on a laptop or smartphone.

Visit www.cityfolkfestival.com for tickets.