

Carolan Lesaux, CTV Ottawa





Don't pull out the shorts but Ottawa will see temperatures above zero degrees Celcius, even our overnight lows won't be very cold. On Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll see partly cloudy skies. No precipitation is expected until late Thursday with a mix of rain or snow. Any accumulation will likely be melted away as Friday is expected to go to a high of 4 degrees.

Looking forward to the weekend? So far Environment Canada says it will be a mix of sun and cloud, still hovering around zero.