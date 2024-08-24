Engines roar at 3rd annual summer car show in Elizabethtown-Kitley, Ont.

The roar of an engine and the tranquil silence of a library don’t typically cross paths, but that wasn’t the case Saturday in Elizabethtown-Kitley, Ont.

The township's public library, located just north of Brockville, hosted a car show to raise funds for its programs for the third year in a row.

Organizers say the inspiration for the event came during the pandemic.

"We wanted to get people back into the library," said librarian Heidi Adcock.

"We thought to get adults in, a car show would be the most appropriate thing because everybody seems to love car shows."

Chubby Kelly, a resident of Lyn, Ont., has been bringing his car to the show since the inaugural event in 2022.

He says this has been the largest turnout so far.

"We're getting bigger. We got 27 cars this year," he said. "It’s a good show."

The library held a bake sale and a 50/50 draw to raise additional funds, along with a handful of local vendors setting up shop outside.

"I think it's nice because it brings the community together," said Britannie Cooke, one of Saturday’s vendors.

"Any way that brings the community together is always a good thing," she added.