OTTAWA -- Employees at the Ottawa location of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions have been asked to work from home due to concerns over COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, OSFI Senior Communications Advisor Michael Troope says an employee in Ottawa is being tested for novel coronavirus.

“Please note that, at this time, it is not a presumptive or confirmed case,” said Troope.

OSFI has asked the 360 employees at the Ottawa office on Albert Street to telework temporarily.

The Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal offices remain open.

Troope says “appropriate steps have been taken to clean affected areas.”

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions is an independent federal agency that regulates and supervises more than 400 federally regulated financial institutions and 1,200 pension plans to determine whether they are in sound financial condition and meeting their requirements.