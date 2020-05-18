OTTAWA -- An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Rideau Street near King Edward Avenue has tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaw, Shoppers Drug Mart's parent company, confirmed in an email to CTV News that the store was closed for a deep cleaning and has since reopened. Employees who may have been in contact with the infected employee have been asked to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms. The company says it is working with Ottawa Public Health on contact tracing.

Customers who had recently shopped at the store were also contacted.

In an email sent to customers, obtained by CTV News, Shoppers Drug Mart said the employee was last in the store May 14.

No other details about the employee's condition have been made public.