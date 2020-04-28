OTTAWA -- An employee at Peter D. Clark long-term care home in Ottawa has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Community and Social Services Department General Manager Donna Gray says the employee last worked on April 24 and is now in self-isolation at home.

This is the first employee at the City of Ottawa operated Peter D. Clark home to test positive for COVID-19. Three employees at the Garry J. Armstrong home tested positive last week.

Gray says the City of Ottawa is working with Ottawa Public Health to identify next steps for testing any residents or staff in the home for COVID-19.

According to Ottawa Public Health, 319 residents and 136 staff members at public and private long-term care homes in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19. Fifty-two residents at long-term care homes have died due to COVID-19 complications.

No residents at the four City of Ottawa operated long-term care homes have tested positive for COVID-19.

The four City of Ottawa operated long-term care homes are Garry J. Armstrong, Peter D. Clark, Carleton Lodge and Centre d’accueil Champlain.