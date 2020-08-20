OTTAWA -- Goodlife Fitness is informing members at the Gloucester club location in Ottawa's east-end that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Goodlife Vice-President of Operations Tracy Matthews says Goodlife "received notification that an associate at our Ottawa Gloucester club recently tested positive for COVID-19."

The Goodlife Fitness Gloucester club is located in the Gloucester Centre on Ogilvie Road.

The employee was last in the club during the following times for work:

Aug. 13: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 14: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Aug: 17: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

"The associated informed Goodlife shortly after receiving the positive test and, out of an abundance of caution, we are informing members who were also in the club at this time," said Matthews.

Goodlife says it has measures in place to decrease the risk of transmission in the clubs, including enforcing all masking requirements, ensuring proper physical distancing using wayfinding signage, ensuring increased space between equipment and reducing capacity using our online booking system.

"In addition to these measures, we have thorough cleaning protocols in place, which include a 30-minute club reset after each hour of member activity," said Matthews.

"A constantly cleaning philosophy with a focus on using hospital-grade cleaning solutions on high-touch areas and surfaces, and a nightly deep clean and sanitization using electrostatic disinfectant sprayers."

Matthews adds Goodlife's contact tracing protocols have allowed it to contact members who visited the club during the times the individual was in the club.