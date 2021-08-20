OTTAWA -- A city of Ottawa child care centre will be closed for up to the next 14 days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The city says an employee at Foster Farm Child Care Centre tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked at the centre was on Aug. 18.

"In consultation with Ottawa Public Health (OPH), it has been determined that Foster Farm Child Care Centre will be closing for a period of up to 14 days," said Donna Gray, general manager of Community and Social Services.

"There has been no COVID-19 transmission within the Centre identified thus far. Children’s Services will continue to follow OPH’s guidelines to support everyone’s safety."