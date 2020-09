OTTAWA -- An employee at the Loblaw distribution centre in Ottawa has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Loblaw Public Relations confirmed, "One of our colleagues from our Ottawa distribution centre has tested positive for COVID-19."

Loblaw says it has taken a number of steps to protect staff in the warehouse, including removing the equipment the individual worked with for deep cleaning and thoroughly sanitizing the aisles and any common areas.

Any staff members that worked with the employee that tested positive for COVID-19 were sent home to self-isolate and monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms.

Loblaw did not say when the employee last worked at the distribution centre.

The Loblaw distribution centre is located on Sheffield Road.