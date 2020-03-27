OTTAWA -- A health care worker at Kingston General Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

The unidentified employee is now recovering in self-isolation.

The Kingston Health Sciences Centre and the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Health Unit are investigating, but officials say it appears the infection is not a work-related infection.

In a statement, hospital President and CEO Dr. David Pichora says officials are working to “determine where and when the staff person may have gotten the infection and help identify the person’s close contacts.”

Anyone who may have been at risk of contracting the virus through the case will be notified by the health unit.

An employee at the Ottawa Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19. The CISSS de l’Outaouais announced on Friday two employees at the Hull Hospital had tested positive.

The Kingston Health Sciences Centre says since March 16, it has required staff to use dedicated entrances to its sites, where they must pass screening in order to enter.

Health care workers who have recently travelled have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.