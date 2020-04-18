OTTAWA -- An employee at a McDonald’s in Kanata has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s tells CTV News Ottawa an employee at the McDonald’s on Hazeldean Road at Terry Fox Drive tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

The employee last worked on April 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers who visited the restaurant on that date are asked to contact Ottawa Public Health for more information.

Crew members who were in contact with the employee have been asked to self-isolate.

McDonald’s says the restaurant was closed for a deep clean and sanitization, and reopened on Saturday.