OTTAWA -- An employee at a City of Ottawa recreation complete in Ottawa's west-end has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, General Manager of Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services Dan Chenier says an employee at the Kanata Leisure Centre tested positive for COVID-19.

"The employee was last at work at Kanata Leisure Centre on Oct. 3 and was asymptomatic at the time," writes Chenier.

"Upon starting to experience mild symptoms and receiving news that a close contact had tested positive, the employee presented for testing on Oct. 4."

The employee is self-isolating at home.

Chenier says the city is working with Ottawa Public Health to conduct contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with the employee."