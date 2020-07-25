OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says an employee at Carleton Lodge, one of the four long-term care facilities run by the City, has recently tested positive.

In a memo sent Friday night, General Manager of Community and Social Services Donna Gray said the affected employee has no symptoms and is currently self-isolating at home.

"At the recommendation of Ottawa Public Health (OPH), all residents and staff at Carleton Lodge are being tested. Communications have been provided to staff, residents, and family members," Gray said.

Residents of Carleton Lodge are in isolation, and visits to the home are cancelled while the home is in outbreak status. Close contacts of the employee are being tested, regardless of symptoms, and the City says staff are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment when providing direct care. The "entire home area" is being disinfected.

Gray said the Garry J. Armstrong and Centre d'accueil Champlain homes are not in outbreak, but that outbreak precautions remain in place at Peter D. Clark because of an inconclusive test.