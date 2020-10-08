OTTAWA -- McDonald's Canada temporarily closed a Centretown restaurant after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee at the McDonald's at 77 Bank Street, near Queen Street, tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on Oct. 4 from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, McDonald's said, "Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party."

"We are working to ensure we reopen safely, as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald’s and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities."

McDonald's Canada says all crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available.

McDonald's did not say when the Bank Street location would reopen.