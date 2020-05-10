OTTAWA -- An employee at Bonnechere Manor in Renfrew has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the County of Renfrew says one of its employees at Bonnechere Manor tested positive after surveillance testing of all residents and staff at the home.

Until May 4, only people with COVID-19 symptoms at Bonnechere Manor were tested for the virus. Last week, the County of Renfrew and Renfrew County Paramedics implemented surveillance testing of all residents and staff.

“It is with regret that we must announce that an employee of our long-term care home in Renfrew has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Debbie Robinson, Warden of the County of Renfrew.

“Our best wishes are with the employee, who has no symptoms and we wish the individual a speedy recovery. This individual is isolated at their home to prevent the spread of infection to others.”

The County of Renfrew says “rigorous infection management practices and procedures” remain in place at the home.