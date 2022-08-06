Emergency department at Ottawa's Montfort Hospital closed overnights Saturday and Sunday
The emergency department at the Montfort Hospital is closed for the first of two overnights this weekend, as it deals with an "unprecedented shortage" of nurses.
And a nurse at the Ottawa Hospital warns patients visiting the emergency department at the Civic Campus should expect longer wait times this weekend due to staffing challenges.
The Montfort Hospital ER will be closed between 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m., and again from 7:30 p.m. Sunday to 7:30 a.m. Monday, forcing residents in the east end needing emergency care to travel eight kilometres to the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.
"You can get sick in the middle of the night. What are you going to do if you have a heart attack in the middle of the night?" said one person outside the Montfort Hospital on Saturday. "You're going to have to go to another hospital."
The emergency department at the Montfort Hospital will remain open for ambulances transporting high acuity patients only, and the rest of the hospital continues to operate "business as usual."
"Staffing pressures, including in the ED, are being felt by hospitals across the country," the Montfort Hospital said in a statement. "These pressures were strongly felt over the course of the past few weeks and due to the unprecedented shortage of nurses at Montfort currently, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily partially close our Emergency Department."
Residents seeking care Saturday evening and Sunday evening are being asked to travel to other emergency departments in the city, but the Ontario Nurses Association says other hospitals are dealing with staffing issues as well.
"They are overworked, morale is practically non-existent, they're not getting time off – it's horrendous," said Rachel Muir, ONA Local 83 bargaining president and a registered nurse at the Ottawa Hospital.
Muir says the staffing shortage is affecting care.
"Things are bad. Care is being given but basic care," Muir said on Saturday. "Nurses don't have the time or the personnel or even the equipment to give the care they're trained to give."
Muir says nurses are working overtime on a regular basis to fill the gap in staffing. If you do go to the ER at the Civic Campus this weekend, Muir says expect to wait.
"At the TOH we haven’t reached that critical mass, I’m glad to say, but waits in the emergency room are longer," Muir said. "If you need to be admitted, you’re waiting because these shortages aren’t just in emergency rooms, they’re throughout the institution."
The Queensway Carleton Hospital says patients will experience "longer than usual wait times" in the emergency department this weekend due to patient volumes, while the longest wait to see a doctor at the CHEO emergency department Saturday evening was over three and a half hours.
The Montfort Hospital is not the only hospital temporarily closing its emergency department this weekend due to a staffing shortage. The emergency department at the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital is closed from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Other hospitals have closed their emergency departments temporarily throughout the summer. The Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria closed its emergency department for two weeks in July, and partial closures continue this month. The emergency room at the hospital in Perth, Ont. was closed for three weeks in July.
"The decision to close the Emergency, even for a few hours, is not easy to make, but we have to do it, to ensure our team is able to offer excellent, safe and compassionate care when the Emergency reopens," the Montfort Hospital said.
"We apologize in advance to our patients and their loved ones for the inconvenience this closure may cause."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Ottawa sweltering under extreme heat this weekend
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Dutch man accused in Amanda Todd harassment case found guilty on all charges
A Dutch man accused of tormenting British Columbia teen Amanda Todd via online threats has been found guilty of all charges he faced in connection with the case, a jury ruled on Saturday.
Sextortion boom coincides with pandemic's online shift, as experts raise alarm
The mass shift online brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with a boom of so-called 'sextortion scams,' new data from Statistics Canada suggests.
Hockey Canada's board chair Michael Brind'Amour steps down
Hockey Canada board chair Michael Brind'Amour has stepped down effective immediately, Hockey Canada said Saturday in a statement.
Experts concerned about possible further spread of monkeypox in Canada as U.S., WHO declare emergencies
Monkeypox infections continue to rise in Canada as the U.S. and the WHO declare the outbreak an emergency, leaving some experts concerned about the risk of further outbreaks.
PFAS levels in rainwater have made it 'unsafe to drink' globally, even in remote areas: study
Researchers out of Europe say global levels of 'forever chemicals,' known as PFAS, have made rainwater unsafe to drink around the world, even in the most remote areas.
Heat warning issued for southern Ontario, southern Quebec, N.B., N.S. this weekend
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning spanning four provinces as a two-day heat event gears up across much of the central and eastern parts of the country.
Where Canada stands among nations paying the highest gas prices
Canadians are spending the highest proportion of their income on gas -- at 4.4 per cent -- compared with other G7 nations, according to global gas price tracking website GlobalPetrolPrices.com.
Emergency department in Ontario temporarily closing this weekend due to staffing shortage
An emergency department at a hospital in Grey County will be temporarily shutting down this weekend due to staffing shortages.
Senegal accuses police of 'savagely beating' one of its Ottawa diplomats
Senegal is accusing Canadian police of 'savagely beating' one of its diplomats earlier this week. The Gatineau police service says instead that it faced 'an aggressive person' who allegedly injured two police officers.
Atlantic
-
Brush fire near Mount Uniacke, N.S., under control
A brush fire near Mount Uniacke, N.S., has been deemed under control after fire crews from several locations responded to the scene Saturday.
-
Susan Holt wins N.B. Liberal leadership, calling victory a 'breath of fresh air'
The New Brunswick Liberals have chosen a political newcomer who has promoted herself as a fresh voice for the party as their new leader.
-
Interrupter clause brings more affordable fuel to Nova Scotia
The interrupter clause slashed gas prices by 10.2 cents a litre overnight in Nova Scotia, for a combined drop of nearly 20 cents in just two days.
Toronto
-
Temperatures in Toronto set to hit low 40s with humidity as two-day heat event begins
Temperatures in Toronto are set to hit the low forties when combined with humidity Saturday as much of southern Ontario remains under heat warnings.
-
Emergency department in Ontario temporarily closing this weekend due to staffing shortage
An emergency department at a hospital in Grey County will be temporarily shutting down this weekend due to staffing shortages.
-
$55M, $70M winning Lotto Max tickets go unclaimed in Toronto
There are currently two multi-million Lotto Max prizes sold in Toronto waiting to be claimed, the OLG says. One is from Friday's draw, worth $55-million, and the other, worth $70- million, is from the June 28 draw.
Montreal
-
As families mourn, questions about why Montreal killing spree suspect was released from psychiatric facility
Quebec provincial police confirmed Friday that a man with mental illness suspected of killing three people at random used an illegally obtained firearm. Meantime, questions are being raised about why the man was released from a psychiatric facility.
-
Montreal's gunshot hot spots: Data shows which police stations most active combatting gun crime
Montreal police statistics show that firearms-related homicides and attempted homicides, and shots fired reports look on pace to match 2021 with 2022's numbers almost matching up exactly to those a year prior.
-
Swimmer remains missing from St. Lawrence River near Montreal
An unidentified man went missing Friday while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Montreal.
Northern Ontario
-
Updated
Updated | Algoma Steel contract talks break down
Talks between Algoma Steel and United Steelworkers Local 2251 appear to have broken down.
-
Hockey Canada's board chair Michael Brind'Amour steps down
Hockey Canada board chair Michael Brind'Amour has stepped down effective immediately, Hockey Canada said Saturday in a statement.
-
Her Northern Voice festival takes place at Bell Park
The first ever Her Northern Voice festival is taking place at Bell Park showcasing female musicians in the north.
London
-
‘This will be lifesaving,’ homeless advocate pleased with solutions that ended a four-day hunger strike
A four-day hunger strike intended to draw attention to the growing need to help the homeless population in London, Ont. has come to an end.
-
‘We want to honour Nick’: St. Thomas firefighter laid rest after fatal motorcycle crash
Family, friends and colleagues laid St. Thomas firefighter Nick Cheeseman to rest Saturday.
-
Sarnia police make largest seizure of fentanyl in service’s history
Two people are facing multiple charges after police allegedly seized 122.3g of pure fentanyl, the ‘largest seizure of the substance in Sarnia police history.’
Winnipeg
-
-
‘We actively listen, and that's all we do.’: U of M student initiative combats isolation of pandemic
A new mental health initiative by four University of Manitoba (U of M) students is helping Winnipeggers combat the isolating psychological effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Week two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday
The first week of Folklorama's return to in-person multicultural celebrations is wrapping up, with thousands of Winnipeggers visiting 12 pavilions across the city over the first seven days. Festival organizers say it couldn't have gone better.
Kitchener
-
One injured, shooting under investigation in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting they say resulted in one person getting hurt.
-
'It will kill the sport': Local pistol shooters concerned with Canadian handgun ban
Local pistol shooters are worried that the Canadian government’s move to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19, will seriously hinder how many people try out the sport.
-
Waterloo-Wellington under heat warning
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo-Wellington, with local temperatures expected to climb into the high twenties or low thirties over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Woman flown to hospital following serious crash north of Cochrane
A 24-year-old woman was flown to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance after a crash on a highway north of the town of Cochrane on Saturday.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in death of Banff, Alta. man
RCMP are continuing to investigate the first homicide case in the town of Banff in several decades that stemmed from a disagreement inside a local pub.
-
Man shot by police in southeast Calgary incident
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the circumstances that led up to a police officer shooting a suspect in southeast Calgary on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fire crews rescue driver after vehicle rollover on Idylwyld Drive
Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) rescued a trapped driver, after a vehicle rollover on Idylwyld Drive at the Lorne Avenue exit.
-
Missing Saskatoon mom, son found safe in U.S.
A missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son have been found safe, according to police.
-
Ferris wheel malfunction leaves over a dozen stranded: Saskatchewan Fire Department
Saskatoon’s Fire Department (SFD) was called out to Kinsmen Park on Saturday after a Ferris wheel broke down, stranding several riders.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton library family storytime with drag queen challenged by anti-LGBTQ+ protesters
A small group of protesters gathered downtown outside a children's storytime event featuring a drag queen hosted by the Edmonton Public Library (EPL), with organizers saying it didn't take away from the spirit of inclusion and family entertainment.
-
Lowly Elks aim for momentum shift against B.C. Lions
The Edmonton Elks will aim to snap a 12-game losing skid to West Division representatives on Saturday when they visit the B.C. Lions in Vancouver.
-
'How many more crosses are we going to put up': Calls for change to fatal Parkland County intersection
A Parkland County intersection known as the "death trap" or the "devil's intersection" for how many fatal crashes it causes claimed another person's life this week, with residents continuing to push for a redesign.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Dutch man accused in Amanda Todd harassment case found guilty on all charges
A Dutch man accused of tormenting British Columbia teen Amanda Todd via online threats has been found guilty of all charges he faced in connection with the case, a jury ruled on Saturday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing Indigenous woman Tatyanna Harrison found dead, Vancouver police confirm
A body found three months ago has been identified as Tatyanna Harrison, a 20-year-old Indigenous woman missing from Vancouver.
-
No heat warning, but temperatures could feel like the mid-30s in Vancouver over the next few days
Hot temperatures and high humidity are returning to the Lower Mainland this weekend, and officials around the region are reminding people of the resources available to help them stay cool.
Regina
-
'It's a sisterhood': All-women's disc golf tournament grows the sport in Sask.
Regina disc golfer Faye Gorrill started playing the sport last summer and has entered into her second ever tournament. However, this one is different from her first event; it’s for women only.
-
Sask. Party holds 25th anniversary celebration
The Saskatchewan Party held a celebration for supporters to mark its 25th anniversary this weekend.
-
'The needs are incredible': QCX donut eating contest raises over $60K for Regina Food Bank
The Queen City Ex (QCX) was host to a mini donut eating contest Friday evening at the Brandt Centre. The showdown saw professional eater Joey Chestnut put away 255 mini donuts in 8 minutes.