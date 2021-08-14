OTTAWA -- A search was underway Saturday evening for a missing swimmer at Fitzroy Provincial Park in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to a call at the beach of the provincial park on Canon Smith Drive at approximately 7 p.m.

Ottawa police confirm to CTV News Ottawa emergency crews are searching for an individual, but no other details were available.

The Ottawa Fire Water Rescue and Ottawa Paramedics are on the scene.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.