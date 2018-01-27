

CTV Ottawa





The devastating Emerald Ash Borer has hit Overbrook and one resident isn't happy.

Peter Lowry's Overbrook home backs onto a large piece of city property. The trees that once filled the space were torn down last week.

"They came in and a large crew and started clear cutting a large section of trees they came in and a large crew and started clear cutting a large section of trees," Lowry said.

Lowry said the city blamed the dead trees on the Emerald Ash Borer, a bug native to China that was accidentally introduced into North America in 2002 through wood packaging. The beattle first appeared in Ottawa in 2008 and has killed tens of thousands of trees since.

"I can't see them all being ash trees, but I'm not an expert in trees," Lowry said. "It's all disapearing so quickly."

It is estimated about 25 per cent of Ottawa's forest cover is comprised of ash trees, but experts said as significant number of those trees are already infested, dead or about to crumble.

In a statement, the city of Ottawa said the Emerald ash borer (EAB) continues to be a "significant forest health issue" in Ottawa.

"Progress has been made in removing and replacing dead and hazardous ash trees that have been killed from EAB. Following a peak in 2015, the City has seen a slow decline in the number of dead and hazardous ash trees that require removal, but there is much work remaining to manage the impact to our forest cover," wrote Jason Pollard, Forestry Planning & Protection, in an emailed statement.

Lowry understands the need to prevent the beetle from spreading, but said he wished there were another way.

"I don't belive all the forest should be removed in this manner," he said. "It disturbs a lot of widlife and the concerntration they are taking down in one shot is really quite incredible."

Trees can be injected with a special pesticide, but the injections are costly and are not guaranteed to work.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the most common way for the emerald ash borer to spread is through people moving infested materials such as firewood, logs, branches, nursery stock, chips or other ash wood. The emerald ash borer also spreads naturally through beetle flight.