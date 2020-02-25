OTTAWA -- A 27-year-old Embrun woman has been identified as the victim of a head-on crash on Highway 138 north of Cornwall.

Ontario Provincial Police say around 3:35 p.m. Monday, a northbound vehicle collided with a southbound vehicle on Highway 138, between Wheeler Road and Myers Road.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, Adriana Chrietien, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to hospital in critical condition. Two passengers in the southbound vehicle were treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigations Unit continues to investigate the crash.