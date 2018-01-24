

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





He's still standing, but Sir Elton John is saying goodbye to the yellow brick road.

The 70-year-old singer, pianist and composer has announced one last trip around the world before he retires from touring.

The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour will include 300 shows in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. It will end in 2021.

He's Ottawa-bound early. The Rocket Man will play the Canadian Tire Centre Friday, September 28, 2018. Tickets go on sale February 2 at 10 a.m.

Other Canadian stops include Toronto on September 25 and 26, Quebec City on September 29, and Montreal on October 4.

John has sold over 300 million records. He's won five Grammy awards, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Tony Award. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

He says, when his tour ends in 2021, his kids will be 10 and 8 years old, and he'd like to take them to soccer practice.

"I've had a good run, I think you'd admit that,'' John said Wednesday, when announcing his final tour. "My priorities now are my children and my husband and my family. This is the end."

With files from The Associated Press.