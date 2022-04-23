Elizabethtown-Kitley showcases new fire station in Toledo, Ont.

ELIZABETH-KITLEY, ONT. -

After a pandemic delay, Elizabethtown-Kitley Fire Station 3 finally received its grand opening on Saturday.

"We've waited a number of years for this day to come about," said an excited Fire Chief, Jim Donovan. "It's finally here."

The station welcomed members from the community to an open house, getting an inside look at the new setup.

"It's a great building and I think it will serve the community really well," said Ron Timlin from Kingston.

"We've been driving by while it was under construction just to check out the progress but I think this is a great addition to the community," he added.

"It's a really nice building, something that was needed, and it makes it easier for the trucks to go in and out. It's a great facility for the firemen," said Harold Bryan, who lives across Highway 29 from the station's old location in Frankville, Ont.

The new location is just a one-and-a-half kilometres up the road from the Frankville location, which is now home to the North Leeds Paramedic Station.

The day of celebration included a plaque presentation for Garnet Baker who was on the department for more than two decades.

Elizabethtown-Kitley Fire Chief Jim Donovan unveils the plaque for Garnet Baker, as Lorna Baker looks on. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Garnet and his wife Lorna donated a six-acre piece of land part of the station now sits on.

"Garnet was on the department for 25 years and spearheaded the training for this division," said Donovan. "When we amalgamated in 2001, he came back and re-volunteered again for a couple months through the transition."

"The six acres is a huge parcel of prime land for us. We didn't have to clear it, it was maintenance free," Donovan added.

Every piece of square footage was used during the build, with new technology also added in the gear room.

"This particular room, and what we call a decon room, they are under constant positive pressure so if there is any off gasing on the material, it is vented to the outside," Donovan said. "It's the first station we have with that."

Elizabethtown-Kitley Mayor Brant Burrow was also on hand for the grand opening, trying to keep his excitement contained.

"It's a very big day. One that I'm sure some people didn't think ever would happen," he said with a smile.

"This has been many, many years in the making. Previous council started to put a little bit of money away to get this station built but the time came where we just couldn't put it off any longer," Burrow said. "So here we are in our brand new Fire Station 3 serving the north end of our community, so really excited."

Elizabethtown-Kitley Mayor Brant Burrow cuts the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of Fire Station 3 in Toledo, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Both Burrow and Donovan said supply-chain issues hampered construction over the two years, but are happy they began construction in early 2020.

"We can't complain, we got through it," said Burrow. "The increase of prices now, I'm going to guess that we would have been several hundred thousand dollars more expensive starting it this year so very good to have it behind us."

"I would rather walk to success than rush for failure, that's one of my favourite expressions so the same thing with the grand opening," Burrow said, noting the department received a boost in morale when they moved in, in November of 2021.

"We've got a great fire department on any day of the week anyway, but when they feel supported like this, their input has been really taken on board which is something we really tried to do," he added.

MP Micheal Barrett and MPP Steve Clark also spoke at the ceremony, praising the men and women volunteers of the department.

"As someone who served a number of years, both at the provincial and municipal level, I know how important that facilities like this are," said Clark. "This is a facility that is going to serve the community for decades to come."

"We're so fortunate and truly blessed by the people who make that commitment to our community," added Barrett. "I want to thank everyone in the department for your ongoing contribution to the health and safety of our community."

The fire department is currently recruiting new volunteers, with the aim to have 60 between the three stations in the township.

Donovan said they are down around 15 members, and anyone is welcome to apply.

"We look for 19 years old, whether you have fire experience or not, we're certainly willing to train and a lot of times you're easier to train than somebody coming in with some bad habits," Donovan said.

"We are encouraging anybody in area or within the township or if they live in the city of Brockville, that's no problem geographically," he added.

Only a few minor details remain to be added to the property, including an electronic sign and a flagpole out front, along with a couple historical pieces of fire equipment.

"Lots of landscaping to do," smiled Donovan.