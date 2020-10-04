OTTAWA -- Ottawa motorists spent $17 million to park on City of Ottawa streets and in municipal parking lots last year.

However, a new report shows construction on a busy downtown street resulted in less money dropped in parking meters in 2019.

The Parking Services 2019 annual report for Wednesday's Transportation Committee meeting shows parking revenue at City of Ottawa parking facilities was $17.1 million in 2019, down from $17.57 million in 2018.

In a report, staff say the on-street parking revenues are down primarily due to the impacts of the Elgin Street reconstruction, which closed the downtown street for most of 2019.

The city collected $8.8 million from on-street parking in 2019, down from $9.28 million in 2018.

In 2019, the city managed 2,755 off-street and 3,862 on-street parking spots.

In 2019, the city adjusted 15 parking rates, including for long-term parking. At Lot 3, the daily maximum rate increased $2 to $18, and the monthly permit was raised $10 to $225. Lot 3 is located at 210 Gloucester Street. The parking rates at City Hall increased $10 a month to $215.

The report also says Parking Services manages 2,910 ring-and-post parking spots for bicycles in Ottawa, One-hundred new bicycle parking spots were installed in 2019.