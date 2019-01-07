

CTV Ottawa





One of the city’s busiest streets is now off limits to cars.

Elgin Street shut down Monday for vehicular traffic from Somerset Street to Catherine Street.

Mario Levillé lives just off Elgin, “I live just a few blocks away so I just wanted to test it out and see how it went.” He says it is a bit confusing but says he will get used to it.

The $36-million dollar project will bury Hydro poles and upgrade infrastructure replacing the pipes below the ground some of which is more than a century old.

The number 5 and 14 buses have also been re-routed. Confusing some like grade 10 student Dexter, “I got to Rideau Centre and took the 14 and I got to Elgin and didn’t know there was a detour and I am farther from school than I was before. So I am going to be even later.”

The work is expected to last through the entire year and possibly into 2020. Sidewalks will be open to pedestrians to access businesses on Elgin St.

The following changes will also be made on Elgin St. between Laurier Avenue and Somerset Street.

One southbound lane will remain open along Elgin St. from Laurier Ave. to Somerset St.

the northbound lane on Elgin St. will be closed from Somerset St. to Nepean St.

The exit lane from the City Hall parking garage to Elgin St. will be open. Vehicles will be able to access Elgin St. as usual from Nepean St.

There will be detours in places during the construction. There will be free parking at Ottawa City Hall after 6 p.m. weekdays and all day on weekends and holidays during construction.