The city of Ottawa has announced major road work and a major road closure coming in 2019.

A memo to city council has outlined that Elgin Street will be shut down from Gloucester Street to Isabella Street for the entirety of next year.

The closure is for the redesign and renewal of Elgin which will revamp the roadway, sidewalks, transit facilities, lighting, and sewers among other things.

Public information sessions will be held before, during, and after construction.

The city hall parking garage will also open up for free parking in 2019 on weekday evenings and weekends to compensate for the lack of street parking on Elgin.