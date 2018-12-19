

CTV Ottawa





The city of Ottawa says Elgin Street road closures will take effect on Monday, January 7th.

Drivers can expect Elgin St. to be closed to traffic from Somerset St. to Catherine St.

The following changes will also be made on Elgin St. between Laurier Ave. and Somerset St.

One southbound lane will remain open along Elgin Street from Laurier Avenue to Somerset Street.

The northbound lane on Elgin Street will be closed from Somerset Street to Nepean Street.

The exit lane from the City Hall parking garage to Elgin Street will be open. Vehicles will be able to access Elgin Street as usual from Nepean Street.

There will be detours in place during the construction. A full map can be viewed here.

The changes are part of the Elgin St. renewal project which will see a full rehabilitation in 2019.