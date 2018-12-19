

CTV Ottawa





The City of Ottawa is reminding downtown commuters that a major section of Elgin Street is set to close for construction.

Starting Monday, Elgin will be closed to vehicle traffic from Somerset St. to Catherine St.

The following changes will also be made on Elgin St. between Laurier Ave. and Somerset St.

One southbound lane will remain open along Elgin Street from Laurier Avenue to Somerset Street.

The northbound lane on Elgin Street will be closed from Somerset Street to Nepean Street.

The exit lane from the City Hall parking garage to Elgin Street will be open. Vehicles will be able to access Elgin Street as usual from Nepean Street.

There will be detours in place during the construction. A full map can be viewed here.

Sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians during the construction.

The $36 million construction project will include replacing watermain and sewer infrastructure, widening sidewalks, utility reconstruction and improving street lighting and signage.

Elgin St. is expected to remain closed for the entire year.