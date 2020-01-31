OTTAWA -- Eleven trains are running on the Confederation Line this morning, as Rideau Transit Group works to address issues with the four-month old system.

This is the tenth straight work day that the transit system is running at reduced capacity. Electrical and mechanical issues have plagued the train service for two weeks, reducing the number of trains available.

OC Transpo says eleven trains are running Friday morning, with vehicles running approximately every 5 minutes.

At one point on Thursday morning, only eight trains were operating during the peak period.

Rideau Transit Group has hired a British consulting firm to assess the problems with the system, and make recommendations to address the issue.

JBA Corp. founder James Boyle told Councillor Carol-Anne Meehan on Thursday that “there’s a lot of work and we’re going to get the trains back in service.”

JBA Consulting, international train experts hiredby RTG are hard at work on Stage 1 LRT trains. I managed to get in a couple of questions of James Boyle, Company founder today at @OCTranspo Belfast Yard. @ottawacity #ottnews pic.twitter.com/4h9Dwz34lY — Carol Anne Meehan (@MeehanCarolAnne) January 30, 2020

Boyle added the biggest issues are “line contactors, line inductor failures, brake issues.”

When Meehan asked if the problems were fixable, Boyle said “absolutely.”

OC Transpo continues to run S1 Supplemental Bus Service along the Confederation Line, with non-stop service from Blair, Hurdman and Tunney’s Pasture stations to downtown Ottawa.

In a memo to Councillors, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi says the “number of trains in service at any moment is always fluid and changes based on vehicle availability, scheduling and customer volumes throughout the day."

Manconi adds “until rail service is stabilized, we will continue to provide the same supplemental bus services we have been providing this week.”