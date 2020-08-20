OTTAWA -- Eleven new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Ottawa.

Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario today, including the 11 in Ottawa.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said due to an issue with reporting, updated numbers were not available from 11 public health units on Thursday, including Brant County, Chatham-Kent, City of Hamilton, Niagara Region, Peterborough, Sudbury & Districts and Windsor-Essex County.

There have been 2,757 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since mid-March.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full update on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.