OTTAWA -- The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board released an updated return to school schedule Monday.

In this updated plan students will return to school between September 8th and 18th, according to a memo sent to families.

“Our plan is progressive by school and by grade,” the OCDSB memo said.

Elementary students

OCDSB elementary students will have a “multi-progressive start” ranging from September 14 – 16. Younger students will begin Day 1, with additional grades to follow.

Day 1 will include all students enrolled in specialized classes;

Day 2: All students in year 1 Kindergarten (JK) start, and students in year 2 Kindergarten (SK) that are enrolled in the Extended Day Program (EDP) start.

Day 3: All remaining year 2 Kindergarten students (i.e., those not enrolled in EDP) start.

“For example, in a K-8 elementary school, students in grades 1-3, plus specialized class students start school on Day 1; on Day 2 they are joined by students in grades 4-6 and some kindergarten students; on Day 3 they are joined by students in grades 7 and 8 and the rest of the kindergarten students,” the memo reads.

Secondary students

OCDSB secondary students will attend orientation September 8th and 9th. This is followed by Cohort A attending school September 10th and Cohort B on the 11th.

These cohort groupings will be determined by the school, according to the memo. OCDSB adds that students at the following schools will follow a modified version of the schedule: Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School and Ottawa Technical High School, Adult High School, Alternate Schools, and Safe Schools.

Remote Learning

Students who will be attending remote learning classes will have access to learning activities from September 14 – 18th. On the 18th, OCDSB says remote learning classes will begin for elementary and secondary students.

Specialized

OCDSB says Special Education will begin welcoming students on September 14th with a progressive entry over four days.

English Literacy Development classes

Classes will begin on the first day of the three-day entry plan for the school at which the program class is located. Remote learners in these classes will join online on September 18th, according to the memo.

Extended Day Program

Third-party and OCDSB operated programs will start on Day 1 of the identified start dates for each elementary school. Students may only attend the EDP program on the days that they are attending school