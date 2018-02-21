

An electrical fire forced several hundred occupants from a high rise apartment building on Riverside Drive Wednesday.

Ottawa Fire says the first 911 call came in shortly before 11 a.m. The caller reported heavy smoke coming from the 21st floor.

"There were calls for inside and outside of the building reporting heavy smoke from the 21st floor," said Danielle Cardinal, a spokesperson for Ottawa Fire. "Because of this type of fire the elevators were disabled and made inoperable. So they climbed to the 21st floor on foot."

Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy black smoke coming from the floor. It is believed the fire was "electrical in nature."

Electricity to the building was cut off as a precaution, forcing a mass evacuation of the building. Some residents escaped to their balcony while the evacuations were underway.

Ottawa Paramedics treated several occupants, including at least one for smoke inhalation.

It was declared a second alarm fire.