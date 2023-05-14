Electric skateboard suspected in Kingston, Ont. apartment fire

Investigators believe an electric long skateboard sparked a fire in a Kingston, Ont. apartment building.

Three people were treated for smoke exposure following the fire in an apartment building on Princess Street around 6:40 a.m. Sunday.

A 15-year-old boy used a fire extinguisher to knockdown the fire.

Kingston Fire and Rescue says firefighters rescued a man and an 18-month-old baby boy from the bedroom of an apartment, while a woman and a dog managed to escape the fire.

Officials say an electric long skateboard caught fire in the entranceway of the apartment. The board has been seized by investigators for further review.

Damage is estimated at $3,000.

Electric long skateboards are similar to a regular skateboard, but are equipped with an electric motor and battery pack.

Kingston Fire and Rescue shared a video on Twitter from the New York Fire Department, urging people to examine their micromobility devices/batteries for damage and to see if they are certified.