Electric scooters roll onto Ottawa roads for another season

E-scooters are back on Ottawa roads for another summer.

The city of Ottawa's electric kick scooter pilot project is back for a fourth summer, with Bird Canada and Neuron Mobility offering e-scooters on city streets.

Bird Canada scooters have been spotted around downtown Ottawa over the past couple of days.

As part of the pilot project, Bird and Neuron will have 900 e-scooters available for residents and tourists to rent.

Riders can use e-scooters through the provider apps between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. E-scooters can only be used in select neighbourhoods, bounded by Booth Street in the west and the Rideau River in the east and south.

E-scooters are allowed on the city's multiuse pathways, cycling facilities like cycle tracks and bike lanes and on roads with a speed limit of 50 km/h or lower.

The city is reminding riders that e-scooters are not permitted to operate on sidewalks.

Shared e-scooter providers use geofence technology to create "no ride", "no park" and "slow zones" including transit stations, NCC pathways, the ByWard Market, according to the city.

Riders must park the e-scooters upright in either a physical designated parking space which are signed or in the permitted areas identified in each of the e-scooter provider's app.

"If an e-scooter is improperly parked, the rider will continue to be charged a fee until it’s properly parked or retrieved by the provider," the city said in a statement. "Providers have also implemented fines and will remove users from their app who disregard the local rules, including sidewalk riding and improper parking."

The e-scooter pilot project is starting earlier this summer than last summer. E-scooters hit Ottawa streets in early July last summer.

The city of Ottawa has rules for e-scooters