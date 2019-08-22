

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The writ has yet to drop, but eager voters are now able to show their support for a federal candidate in Ottawa.

Under the City’s temporary signs by-law, election signs are allowed on private property starting 60 days before an election, and must be removed within 48 hours of the vote.

Voting day for the 2019 federal election is Oct. 21.

Signs are still not allowed on public property yet. Those won’t be allowed until Sept. 1.

According to the City, signs on public property cannot be placed along highways or in a median, and must be at least 50 centimetres from a sidewalk.

In areas with no sidewalks, signs must be at least two metres from the road or, if the road has a shoulder, at least 50 centimetres from the edge of the shoulder.