Election campaigns kick off in Ottawa and Ontario: Five stories to watch this week
Municipal and provincial election campaigns kick off in Ottawa and Ontario.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.
Ottawa municipal election campaign begins
The 175-day dash to the ballot box kicks off on Monday, as candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee can begin to file their nomination papers for the municipal election.
Starting May 2, candidates can begin accepting contributions and spending money on their campaign once the nomination forms have been filed.
Mayor Jim Watson and four councillors have said they will not be seeking re-election.
Former Ottawa Mayor Bob Chiarelli and coun. Catherine McKenney and Diane Deans have said they will be running for Mayor.
Ottawa will also have a new ward for the 2022 election, as the city adds a 24th councillor to address population growth.
Election Day is Monday, Oct. 24.
Ontario election campaign
Ontario’s provincial election campaign begins Wednesday, as party leaders and candidates begin the four-week campaign.
Premier Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives are seeking to win a second straight majority mandate. The Progressive Conservatives budget last week included promises for a new low-income tax credit, money for senior care and cash for highway construction.
The Ontario Liberals and leader Stephen Del Duca have pledged to end for-profit long-term care, invest more in home care and establish a $10-a-day before and after school care.
NDP leader Andrea Horwath’s campaign platform includes accelerated pharmacare, a freeze on income tax for certain residents and hiring tens of thousands of health-care and education workers.
The Ontario Green Party election platform promises a transit fare cut and a tax on domestic buyers of multiple properties.
Election Day in Ontario is June 2.
Queen's Park seen in August 2021. (Craig Wadman / CTV News)
‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’
All eyes will be on the “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” event to see if the motorcycles leave after the weekend event.
Hundreds of motorcyclists and people gathered in downtown Ottawa for the three-day event, which was intended to reclaim the National War Memorial following the Freedom Convoy event in January and February.
“The bikes are coming and we’re going to take back this monument,” organizer Neal Sheard said during a service on Saturday.
Ottawa police said there were no reports of injuries or property damage during the first two days of the event. Ten people had been arrested on Friday and Saturday. Police were investigating a "hate-motivated mischief" incident at the Capital City Bikers' Church on Sunday.
Interim Chief Steve Bell says police continue to gather information and intelligence on whether the event will continue into the work week.
“What I can tell you is our operation isn’t completed, we will continue to be in and around the area … the remainder of the weekend,” Bell told CTV News Ottawa.
“Like last time, we’re going to say that our operation won’t be done until everyone has left from our area."
A motorcycle convoy moved through downtown Ottawa Saturday morning as police kept an eye on the crowd. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)
The future of Lansdowne Park
Ottawa’s finance and economic development committee will host a special meeting on Friday to discuss a new plan for Lansdowne Park.
The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group unveiled a $330 million plan, called “Lansdowne 2.0”, last week. It includes a new event centre, replacing the north-side stands at TD Place, three towers for housing, and new retail space.
The proposal says incremental taxation and air rights fees, ticket fees and direct cash distributions to the city from the Lansdowne partnership will fund the new municipal infrastructure on a ‘tax-neutral basis’ to city taxpayers.
The project will be completed in three phases:
- Event Centre: To begin Nov. 2022 and completed Sept. 2024
- North stadium stands, retail podium, parking: To begin Dec. 2024 and completed May 2027
- Residential towers: To begin in 2024 and completed in 2029
Coun. Shawn Menard is hosting a community discussion on the plan on Monday.
A rendering of the proposed redevelopment of Lansdowne Park, including new north side stands, a new event centre, and three residential towers. The project is projected to cost $330 million. (Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group/Handout)
Celebrating CFRA’s 75 anniversary
CFRA celebrates 75 years on the airwaves this week.
CFRA signed on the air on May 3, 1947.
Join The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on Tuesday morning, with special guests Steve Madely and Ken “The General” Grant.
580 CFRA Coverage of Ice Storm '98
EVENTS HAPPENING IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK
Monday
Candidates can register for the 2022 municipal election
The Ottawa International Airport annual meeting.
Tuesday
Ottawa’s finance and economic development committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday
Ontario election campaign begins
Ottawa’s transportation committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.
Thursday
CFRA celebrates 75 years
Ottawa’s agriculture and rural affairs committee meeting – 10 a.m.
Friday
Ottawa’s finance and economic development committee meeting – 9 a.m.
