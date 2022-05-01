Election campaigns kick off in Ottawa and Ontario: Five stories to watch this week

New arrivals to Ottawa council

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine

A long-awaited effort to evacuate people from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was underway Sunday, the United Nations said, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine's president to show unflinching American support for the country's defense against Russian aggression.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina