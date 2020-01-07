Elderly woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle on Carling Ave.
Newstalk 580 CFRA Published Tuesday, January 7, 2020 10:31AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 7, 2020 11:27AM EST
OTTAWA -- An elderly woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Carling Ave. near the Civic Hospital.
Ottawa Paramedics say the crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the Ottawa Trauma Centre.
Ottawa Police have closed eastbound lanes of Carling between Melrose Ave. S. and Parkdale Ave. for the investigation.
More to come...
