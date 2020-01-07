OTTAWA -- An elderly woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Carling Ave. near the Civic Hospital.

Ottawa Paramedics say the crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the Ottawa Trauma Centre.

Ottawa Police have closed eastbound lanes of Carling between Melrose Ave. S. and Parkdale Ave. for the investigation.

