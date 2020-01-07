OTTAWA -- An elderly woman is in critical condition after being hit by a shuttle bus on Carling Ave. near the Civic Hospital.

Ottawa Paramedics say the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the Ottawa Trauma Centre. Paramedics say there were emergency crews nearby who were able to respond in minutes, before 911 was dialed.

A shuttle bus with the Ottawa Hospital logo could be seen behind police tape during the investigation. The hospital confirms the vehicle involved is a contracted shuttle bus.

The Ottawa Hospital sent out the following statement following the incident:

"We are aware of the terrible incident that happened today, and our hearts go out to the individual involved and their loved ones."

"We are working with city partners, including police, to investigate the incident involving one of the hospital’s contracted shuttle buses," the statement continued.

Ottawa Police closed the eastbound lanes of Carling between Melrose Ave. S. and Parkdale Ave. for the investigation. Roads have since re-opened.