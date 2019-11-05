

Carolan Lesaux , CTV Ottawa





An elderly woman remains in critical condition after she was rescued by firefighters from the third floor of an apartment building at 316 Lorry Greenberg Drive in Ottawa's east end. Emergency crews were called to the highrise around 3:10 on Tuesday morning. Firefighters first detected a slight haze on the third floor then located the unit in question at 316 Lorry Greenberg Drive. Upon entry, they found heavy fire inside the unit.

The woman was rescued from the fire and treated by firefighters until paramedics were able to take over. Residents who were evacuated have been allowed to return to their units.

A fire investigator is now on scene and no dollar amount has been tagged to the fire at this time.

More to come....