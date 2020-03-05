Elderly Pembroke woman dies in parking lot collision in Pembroke
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 3:41PM EST Last Updated Friday, March 6, 2020 11:27AM EST
PEMBROKE, ONT -- An elderly woman has died after being hit by a pickup truck in Pembroke.
Ontario Provincial Police said the 85-year-old pedestrian was struck at around 1 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot on Joseph Street. She died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
The victim has been identified as Elizabeth Berrigan, 85, of Pembroke.
The OPP continues to investigate.
Correction:
A previous version of this story said the victim of this fatal crash was a man. We have been informed it was a woman. We regret the error.