PEMBROKE, ONT -- An elderly woman has died after being hit by a pickup truck in Pembroke.

Ontario Provincial Police said the 85-year-old pedestrian was struck at around 1 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot on Joseph Street. She died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The victim has been identified as Elizabeth Berrigan, 85, of Pembroke.

The OPP continues to investigate.