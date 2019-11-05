Elderly pedestrian struck and sent to hospital
Carolan Lesaux, CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019 7:28AM EST
An elderly man is in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on Walkley Road around 6:30 Tuesday morning. Ottawa Police say his injuries are serious but non-life threatening. Paramedics say the man suffered various injuries including a head injury.
Walkley Road is reduced to one lane between Harding and Conroy Road in Ottawa's south end that will impact traffic. Police suggest commuters take an altenate route.