

Carolan Lesaux, CTV Ottawa





An elderly man is in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on Walkley Road around 6:30 Tuesday morning. Ottawa Police say his injuries are serious but non-life threatening. Paramedics say the man suffered various injuries including a head injury.

Walkley Road is reduced to one lane between Harding and Conroy Road in Ottawa's south end that will impact traffic. Police suggest commuters take an altenate route.